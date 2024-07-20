Gucci’s owner lost his patience. What came next was a grand reinvention.

At Pinault’s urging, Gucci has also cut its distribution network to become more exclusive. In the most recent quarter, 90% of Gucci’s sales came from its own retail network, and De Sarno’s new collection has not been delivered to independent retailers or e-commerce websites. The executive changes atop Gucci have continued, with a new deputy CEO joining in May from Louis Vuitton. A new chief commercial officer is set to join in August, and a new chief digital business officer will start in September.