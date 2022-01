Gurpratap Boparai, former Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWI) has been appointed chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra’s Europe automotive division.

Boparai stepped down from his role at SAVWI in December, and is credited with the successful execution of the European automotive group’s India 2.0 strategy, which included a restructuring and merging of the group’s three entities in India in 2019. Under the ₹8000 crore India 2.0 project, Boparai led the automotive giant through a slew of India-first product launches under across the Skoda Auto & Volkswagen brands, critical to reboot the company’s presence in India’s competitive passenger car market.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Equipment Sectors, M&M, confirmed Boparai’s appointment on Twitter. “We are delighted to welcome Gurpratap Boparai to Mahindra - in a very exciting role", he wrote.

Boparai will continue to be based out of Pune in Maharashtra. He will also lead M&M’s EU-based subsidiaries Automobili Pininfarina and Peugeot Motorcycles.

