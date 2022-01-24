Gurpratap Boparai heads to M&M as chief of Europe biz

Gurpratap Boparai heads to M&M as chief of Europe biz1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
Boparai stepped down from his role at SAVWI in December, and is credited with the successful execution of the European automotive group’s India 2.0 strategy
Gurpratap Boparai, former Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWI) has been appointed chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra’s Europe automotive division.
Boparai stepped down from his role at SAVWI in December, and is credited with the successful execution of the European automotive group’s India 2.0 strategy, which included a restructuring and merging of the group’s three entities in India in 2019. Under the ₹8000 crore India 2.0 project, Boparai led the automotive giant through a slew of India-first product launches under across the Skoda Auto & Volkswagen brands, critical to reboot the company’s presence in India’s competitive passenger car market.
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Equipment Sectors, M&M, confirmed Boparai’s appointment on Twitter. “We are delighted to welcome Gurpratap Boparai to Mahindra - in a very exciting role", he wrote.
Boparai will continue to be based out of Pune in Maharashtra. He will also lead M&M’s EU-based subsidiaries Automobili Pininfarina and Peugeot Motorcycles.
