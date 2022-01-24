Gurpratap Boparai heads to M&M as chief of Europe biz

Boparai stepped down from his role at SAVWI in December, and is credited with the successful execution of the European automotive group’s India 2.0 strategy, which included a restructuring and merging of the group’s three entities in India in 2019. Under the ₹8000 crore India 2.0 project, Boparai led the automotive giant through a slew of India-first product launches under across the Skoda Auto & Volkswagen brands, critical to reboot the company’s presence in India’s competitive passenger car market.