Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed MD of Bosch; Soumitra Bhattacharya to retire2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Mudlapur has worked for the Bosch Group for over 15 years, holding various positions in engineering and business management
Mumbai: Bosch Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of German engineering and technology company, Wednesday announced significant changes to its leadership team in India. Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Ltd, effective 1 July 2023, replacing Soumitra Bhattacharya, who will retire after 28 years with the company, according to an exchange filing.
