Mumbai: Bosch Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of German engineering and technology company, Wednesday announced significant changes to its leadership team in India. Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Ltd, effective 1 July 2023, replacing Soumitra Bhattacharya, who will retire after 28 years with the company, according to an exchange filing.

Mudlapur has worked for the Bosch Group for over 15 years, holding various positions in engineering and business management, the company said in a statement. Most recently, he was joint managing director and chief technology officer of Bosch Ltd.

Mudlapur has previously held positions of regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Ltd.

Sandeep Nelamangala, currently executive director at Bosch Ltd and the executive vice president of mobility solutions at Bosch India, will take over as joint managing director of Bosch Ltd, also effective 1 July.

Soumitra Bhattacharya will retire from Bosch India on 30 June. In 2017, he was appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Ltd. He was previously joint managing director and chief financial officer of Bosch Ltd.

Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of industrial relations of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for the Bosch Group in India, said “I want to thank Soumitra for his outstanding leadership and for enabling sustained growth, even in challenging economic times. I am delighted to welcome Guruprasad in his new role from July 2023, a very important time in the advancement of our company as we move into the next century of Bosch in India. Guruprasad is well versed in driving innovative technology initiatives that are expected to influence key business dynamics. With Sandeep assuming the role of joint managing director of Bosch Ltd, we look forward to their contributions to our continued success. I am confident that the new leadership will continue to make a positive impact for all our stakeholders."

Shares of Bosch ended 0.3% higher at 18424.40 apiece on the National Stock Exchange today.

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology.