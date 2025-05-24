‘Gut, data, gut’: Cognizant CEO on ‘building’ a decision in business—'Scientific approach a huge blessing…'

Cognizant chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar S believes that the scientific approach to businesses is a ‘huge blessing’. Speaking to news website Semafor, the CEO of the leading tech giant said that the ability to build, validate, iterate a thesis, and build a new hypothesis is a ‘fascinating grounding’ when asked what he learnt from being a nuclear scientist.

“The ability to build a thesis, validate a thesis, iterate the thesis, and build a new hypothesis, I think, is a fascinating grounding. I also have this unique draw from the job where you build your decision support on a combination of gut, data and gut," said Kumar in an interview with Semafor.

Explaining the combination of ‘gut, data, gut’ in decision making, Kumar said that “for the first 20 per cent to 30 per cent, you run on gut because you have a curious mind and you’re asking questions; and the next 40 per cent you layer it with data; and then you double down on gut again because you don’t want to miss the bus.”