Let's go back and borrow some inspiration from the 35th US President, John F. Kennedy, who famously said in 1959, “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word 'crisis.' One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger--but recognize the opportunity." Kennedy was only elected to be US President in 1961 and his recognition of the Chinese characters in this speech is still a contested one, but Kennedy's timeless inspirational wisdom still resonates to millions even after half a century.