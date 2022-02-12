The man who put India's middle class on two motorised wheels and the creator of ‘Hamara Bajaj’ Rahul Bajaj breathed his last on Saturday. Bajaj (83) had been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital in Pune. He died around 2.30 pm, the official said.

One of his classic moves, during his tenure, was to re-model the Italian Vespa into a favourite two-wheeler ride for the average Indian - the bajaj chetak. The tagline for Chetak - ‘Hamara Bajaj’ stayed with the generations to come.

How India remembers Rahul Bajaj

Condolences started pouring in from all quarters immediately after the news was made official. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prominent politicians to business leaders, here's how the nation remembers Rahul Bajaj.

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family, President of India Ram Nath Kovind said

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti, said Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus. He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry. Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world. He will be sorely missed," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said, Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels. In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader. My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!,

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world-class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him, says Uday Kotak.

Biocon's Kiran Shaw writes, industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi.

Harsh Goenka said, The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight-talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti.

Anguished to learn about the demise of one of India’s most illustrious business leaders, veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti, said the Karnataka health minister.

