Happiest Minds founder Ashok Soota debuts on Hurun India Rich List

Ashok Soota, executive chairman of Happiest Minds, has debuted on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 at the 282th rank with a wealth of ₹3,700 crore. Soota, a pioneer of India’s information technology services industry, has headed three outsourcing companies including one of the nation’s largest, Wipro Ltd, and taken two of them public.

The IPO of of his latest startup, Happiest Minds, was oversubscribed 151 times, making it among India’s most successful first-time share sales of this decade. Share of Happiest Minds, which got listed earlier this month, doubled on the listing day.

The IPO of of his latest startup, Happiest Minds, was oversubscribed 151 times, making it among India's most successful first-time share sales of this decade. Share of Happiest Minds, which got listed earlier this month, doubled on the listing day.

Soota, 77, holds a bachelors’ degree in electrical engineering from the University of Roorkee (now called Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee), and a Masters’ degree in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management, Philippines.

Prior to founding Happiest Minds, Soota was the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree Limited, a company that completed a successful IPO during his tenure. He was the vice chairman of Wipro Limited and senior vice president of Shriram Refrigeration Industries Limited prior to co-founding MindTree Limited.

Soota is the co-author of “Entrepreneurship Simplified".

Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth Management Ltd. today released the Ninth Edition of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. The list compiles the richest individuals in India having a wealth of ₹1,000 crore or more as on 31st August 2020.

In the 2020 edition, IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List showcases 828 Indians. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s most valued firm Reliance Industries, continues to top the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 for the ninth consecutive year.