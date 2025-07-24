‘Happy 80th to this guy’: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shares pic with father Azim Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji extends wishes to his father, Azim Premji, the veteran businessman and former chairman of the tech giant, on his 80th birthday.

Sharing a few pictures on the social media platform X, Rishad Premji wrote,"Happy 80th birthday to this guy."

About Azim Premji Born on July 24, 1945, Azim Premji has played a vital role in leading Wipro for nearly forty years, transforming the $2 million hydrogenated cooking oil company into a global IT, BPO, and R&D services organisation.

In 2001, he founded the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of India’s public school system.

The Foundation collaborates with over 350,000 schools across seven Indian states. It also operates Azim Premji University, which emphasises teaching and research programmes in education and other areas of human development.

As of December 2024, Premji's net worth is estimated at $35.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Azim Premji has earned several accolades over the years. BusinessWeek listed him among the top 30 entrepreneurs in world history. Additionally, Financial Times, Time, Fortune, and Forbes have all recognised him as one of the most influential people globally. He was recognised by the Journal of Foreign Policy as one of the leading global thinkers.

Azim is the first Indian to receive the Faraday Medal. He was honoured with honorary doctorates from Michigan State University, Wesleyan University, and the Indian Institutes of Technology at Bombay, Roorkee, and Kharagpur. The Republic of France honoured him with their highest civilian award, the Knight of the Legion of Honor. In January 2011, he received India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan. Additionally, he was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2017.