Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the co-founder of Info Edge, received the Padma Shri award on Tuesday. After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with the internet business veteran. Bikchandani took to Twitter to share his interaction with PM Modi.

Bikhchandani wrote that the Prime Minister talked about his optimism regarding the start-up industry. PM Modi also expressed happiness over the rise in employment and hiring reflected in Naukri Jobspeak Index.

“After the ceremony, PM @narendramodi met the awardees and had a nuanced conversation with each - no aides or papers. He knew each person. He told me he was bullish on start-ups. And was happy at the bounce back in employment and hiring as reflected in the Naukri Jobspeak Index," Bikhchandani posted.

Info Edge is the parent company of several well-known internet brands, including Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, Shiksha.com and Naukrigulf.com.

After receiving the Padma Shri award, Bikhchandani posted his reaction on Twitter. In his post the senior entrepreneur said that he is receiving the award on behalf of current and past employees of Info Edge, as well as the start-ups of India.

“Honoured to have been awarded The Padma Shri by the President of India. I accept this on behalf of all my current and past colleagues at Info Edge whose work is being recognised through this award. I accept this also on behalf of all startups in India. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma awards in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Bikhchandani received the Padma Shri award in trade and industry category.

Congratulating the internet business doyen on winning the prestigious laurel, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma extended his best wishes on Twitter.

“Simply Incredible! Congratulations Dear Sanjeev Sir ! I fondly rightly call you YashRaj-of-Indian-Startups. You make us all proud at every milestone," the Paytm CEO posted.

