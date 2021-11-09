Bullish on startups in India: PM Modi to Padma winner Sanjeev Bikhchandani

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bikhchandani wrote PM Narendra Modi talked about his optimism regarding the start-up industry and expressed happiness over the rise in employment and hiring reflected in Naukri Jobspeak Index
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the co-founder of Info Edge, received the Padma Shri award on Tuesday. After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with the internet business veteran. Bikchandani took to Twitter to share his interaction with PM Modi.
Bikhchandani wrote that the Prime Minister talked about his optimism regarding the start-up industry. PM Modi also expressed happiness over the rise in employment and hiring reflected in Naukri Jobspeak Index.
“After the ceremony, PM @narendramodi met the awardees and had a nuanced conversation with each - no aides or papers. He knew each person. He told me he was bullish on start-ups. And was happy at the bounce back in employment and hiring as reflected in the Naukri Jobspeak Index," Bikhchandani posted.
Info Edge is the parent company of several well-known internet brands, including Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, Shiksha.com and Naukrigulf.com.
After receiving the Padma Shri award, Bikhchandani posted his reaction on Twitter. In his post the senior entrepreneur said that he is receiving the award on behalf of current and past employees of Info Edge, as well as the start-ups of India.
“Honoured to have been awarded The Padma Shri by the President of India. I accept this on behalf of all my current and past colleagues at Info Edge whose work is being recognised through this award. I accept this also on behalf of all startups in India. Jai Hind," he tweeted.