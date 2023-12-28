Happy Birthday Ratan Tata! 10 unknown facts about the business tycoon
Ratan Naval Tata, commonly known as Ratan Tata, needs no introduction. Industrialist, entrepreneur and Tata Sons Chairman emeritus is well known for his philanthropic activities on national and international levels. Born on November 28, 1937, he was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata.