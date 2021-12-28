Ratan Tata, one of county's respected and biggest induatrialists/philanthropists turned 84 today. And on his birthay wishes poured from all over the world.

The iconic businesses man shares his birthday with Dhirubai Ambani.

Check some pominent tweets:

Paful Patel said, Warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tataji. Wishing him good health and happiness.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Dear Shri Ratan ji, my warmest greetings on this occasion. Your commitment and your sense of serving the nation stands as a stellar example of how business is an instrument of nation building. My best wishes to you on this day. Much love and regard. Namaskaram

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, Happy Birthday to the incredibly inspiring & humble #RatanTata ! So lucky to have had the privilege and honour of travelling with you from New York to Mumbai on Air India!.

Wishes came from his followers too.

One said, A person who inspired an entire generation and is a role model for millions of young Indians. Many many happy returns of the day #RatanTata sir - we look upto you for your humbleness and ZERO attitude.

Happiest birthday to the man, the myth, the legend, said another.

Happy Birthday To Our Country's Most Inspiring And Humble Person #RatanTata Ji On His Birthday, a follower said.

Happy Birthday To Our Country's Most Inspiring And Humble Person #RatanTata Ji On His Birthday.

You Always Inspire Us. You Are Ideal For Every Indian.

