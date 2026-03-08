Happy Women's Day 2026: Meet ‘Roofing Queen' Hendricks — world's richest self-made woman's net worth is…

Just 13–14% of the world’s billionaires are women, according to Forbes. This means roughly 1 out of every 7 billionaires is a woman. Diane Hendricks and Alice Walton are among these women who have made a mark in the global economy.

On this International Women's Day, meet ‘Roofing Queen’ Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply and Lice Walton of Walmart – the two women who topped the Hurun Global Rich List 2026.

The Hurun rich list revealed that there are 285 self-made women in the world, most of them from China.

As per the list, Wisconsin-based Diane Hendricks, 78, emerged as the richest self-made woman in the world for the fourth time with $24 billion, whilst Alice Walton, 76, was the richest woman in the world with $119 billion.

Meet Diane Hendricks Real Time Net Worth: $22.3 billion

Diane Hendricks is the cofounder of ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, windows and other select exterior and interior building products, tools, and related supplies in the US.

According to Bloomberg, the Beloit, Wisconsin-based company sells shingles, soffits and gutters, and had sales revenue of $20.7 billion in 2024.

According to Forbes, she cofounded the business with her late husband, Ken, in Beloit, Wisconsin, in 1982. She has chaired the company since Ken's death in 2007, and became ABC's sole owner in 2013.

In 2008, Diane formed Diane M. Hendricks Enterprises, Inc. ("DMHE") to serve as the parent company for ABC, HHC and other Hendricks investments.

In 2025, HHC was merged into DMHE, and DMHE renamed itself as Hendricks Holding Company, Inc.

Under her leadership, ABC Supply made two biggest acquisitions in its history - buying rival Bradco in 2010 and building materials distributor L&W Supply in 2016.

Today, the company has over 900 branch locations and had $20.7 billion in 2024 revenues.

She also controls Hendricks Holding Company, a closely held entity that owns companies involved in trucking, insurance, manufacturing and recycling. These aren't included because the revenues couldn't be confirmed.

Hendricks has spent millions on local economic development, rebuilding entire blocks in Beloit and bringing in several new businesses to the state, Forbes reported.

Before meeting Ken, a roofer, Hendricks sold custom homes for a builder.

Early life: Diane Hendricks was born in 1947. A Wisconsin native, she grew up as one of nine sisters on a dairy farm. She earned a diploma, and has seven children.

Richest self-made woman" In 2026, Hendricks became the richest self-made woman in the world for the fourth time.

Hendricks's fortune is derived from her sole ownership of ABC Supply. She also has investments in trucking, insurance, manufacturing and recycling.

In addition to ABC Supply and Hendricks Holding Company, Hendricks has served on the boards of a number of Wisconsin-based organizations, including Forward Janesville, Beloit College, and the Hendricks Family Foundation.

She's also an underwriter of Wisconsin Eye Public Affairs Network, the first privately funded state public affairs network.

Meet Alice Walton Real Time Net Worth: $130.4B

View full Image Alice Walton, Walmart

The richest woman of all is Walmart heir Alice Walton, whose fortune stands at an estimated $101 billion, Forbes reported in 2025. However, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2026, Alice Walton's wealth rose to $119 billion.

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton

She has focused on curating art and philanthropy, rather than serving on the board of Walmart like her siblings, Rob and Jim, Forbes reported.

She hold a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Trinity University. After graduating from Trinity College in 1971, Walton briefly worked for Walmart as a buyer of children's clothes.

Her art collecting career began when she was 11 and bought a 25-cent print of Picasso's "Blue Nude."

In 2011, Walton opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in her family's hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, featuring works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Mark Rothko.