Home / Companies / People /  Hari Shyamsunder to take over as CEO of Navi AMC

Hari Shyamsunder to take over as CEO of Navi AMC

Hari Shyamsunder to take over as CEO of Navi AMC
1 min read . 07:15 PM IST Livemint

  • He will take over from Saurabh Jain who resigned from this current role on 28 February

Navi Mutual Fund, today, announced that Mr. Hari Shyamsunder, currently the Fund Manager of Navi AMC Limited is proposed to take charge as CEO, subject to the requisite corporate approvals being obtained. He will take over from Mr. Saurabh Jain who resigned from this current role on 28 Feb, 2022. Mr. Jain will be moving to another role within the Navi Group where he will lead a new business vertical.

Mr. Shyamsunder brings more than 16 years of work experience, with 12 of those years being in the asset management industry. He joined Navi AMC Limited in 2021 after over a decade at Franklin Templeton where he was a co-portfolio manager and research analyst. He is a CFA Charterholder and has a PGDM from IIM Bangalore.

Mr Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of the Navi Group said, “I am looking forward to Hari taking charge and continuing the exciting journey of Navi AMC. He is a mutual fund industry veteran with a proven track record in portfolio handling and research. I am confident that Hari will further strengthen our mutual fund business."

“I also take this opportunity to thank Saurabh for setting up a great foundation for Navi AMC Limited. He has got the business to a strong start and I look forward to him creating a similar impact in his new strategic role within the group. I wish both Saurabh and Hari good luck in their new roles and being part of the exciting journey ahead for the Navi Group."

