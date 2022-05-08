Both LSG and GT have played 11 matches and registered eight wins. LSG is currently at the top due to a better run rate. Applauding the performance of the new teams Harsh Goenka wrote on Twitter,"It is the year of the startups, the newcomers! They work harder, they innovate more, they fight with all their might, they don’t believe in set formulas. #LSG and #GT on top of the #IPL league prove this. #LucknowSuperGiants on the top make me specially."

