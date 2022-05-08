Harsh Goenka applauds LSG and GT's performance in IPL as both teams take top 2 position1 min read . 06:24 AM IST
- IPL 2022: Both LSG and GT have played 11 matches and registered eight wins. LSG is currently at the top due to a better run rate
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to applaud the performance of the two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) and Gujarat Titans(GT) in the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).
Both LSG and GT are currently in the first and second position of the table and are almost certain to play the in playoffs which will take place in Kolkata.
Both LSG and GT have played 11 matches and registered eight wins. LSG is currently at the top due to a better run rate. Applauding the performance of the new teams Harsh Goenka wrote on Twitter,"It is the year of the startups, the newcomers! They work harder, they innovate more, they fight with all their might, they don’t believe in set formulas. #LSG and #GT on top of the #IPL league prove this. #LucknowSuperGiants on the top make me specially."
Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.
LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Saturday.
Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls.
However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.
In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking hree wickets apiece.
The IPL qualifiers begin on May 24 and the final is on May 29 in Ahmedabad.