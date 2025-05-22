Harsh Goenka calls Pakistan a ‘total mismatch’ against India: ‘It's like Kohli vs gully cricketer’

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka has called out Pakistan again, comparing the economic might of the Adani Group with that of the country as a whole.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Goenka said that just one Indian company is bigger than entire Pakistan.

“Just one Indian company. Bigger than an entire nation. And they dare to fight with us,” he said in the post.

He further proved his point by drawing up comparisons of mismatched people, companies etc., like “Virat Kohli vs a gully cricketer”, “CEAT vs a cycle tyre shop” and more.

“It’s like: Kohli vs a gully cricketer, ISRO vs a kite, Shahrukh Khan vs a YouTube actor, Naatu Naatu vs a school dance, CEAT vs a cycle tyre shop,” he said.

“A TOTAL MISMATCH,” Goenka said, in all caps.

The RPG Enterprises chairman also attached an image, where it showed that the “market capitalisation” of the Adani Group is $161 billion, while that of Pakistan is $50 billion. The chart also showed that the Adani Group was far ahead of Pakistan in terms of renewable energy infrastructure, green hydrogen and port operations.

Netizens agree with Harsh Goenka Harsh Goenka's post found support among netizens, who agreed with his point of view.

“Sir, we have often seen dogs bark at people going in luxury cars but that doesn't mean the owner of that car shakes up to all this and starts comparing himself with that dog. My pov is loud and clear,” one person said.

“Last one is very personal,” another user joked.

“This comparison is a proper T20 thrashing. Love the CEAT shade too,” a third user agreed.

India Pakistan conflict In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Following the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions.

India responded by launching a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan.