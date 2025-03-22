Harsh Goenka gives THIS tip to be successful, ‘don’t overthink, overplan, or wait;’ netizens cite Elon Musk

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared a piece of advice to become successful. Reflecting on the pattern of such people, he highlights how speed is the most important factor. Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka spoke about how people who do not overthink or over plan become successful.

What did Harsh Goenka say? “A pattern I’ve noticed in the people who are successful-speed. They don’t overthink, overplan, or wait for the perfect moment. They move. While others are debating, researching, they’re already learning, adjusting, and making progress,” Goenka wrote on X.

Netizens agree Responding to Goenka's post, several social media users have echoed his statement; one of them even referred to Tesla's boss and the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

One of the users said,“Key is not to be afraid of Failures; easier said than done, though.”

“Success comes with efforts. When you make efforts, genuine and sincere, not to show or gain recognition or earning wealth, direction, speed becomes clear at an appropriate moment. Making efforts automatically means you plan and strategize, but the idea is to move on. Not get trapped,” added another.

“Learning while doing is the perfect method to learn,” suggested another user.

One of the users said, “Elon on SpaceX. First three missions failed, almost went bankrupt. If the 4th had failed there would be no SpaceX. It took just 17 hours to get the astronauts back.”

“Success loves speed. While others are thinking, winners are doing,” wrote another user.

Agreeing with Goenka's statement, one of the users said, “It implies that being perfect is not always helpful in enhancing the productivity of an individual. Rather, it may create sitting on the thinking throne, whereas needed is to get out looking forward to the right path. Failure will give another opportunity.”

