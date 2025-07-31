Harsh Goenka reveals the ‘most inspiring LinkedIn profile’ of CEO who went from ‘dishwasher at Denny’s to…’

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has expressed his surprise over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's career graph, praising him in his latest social media post.

In a post on X, the billionaire posted a screenshot of Jensen Haung's LinkedIn page, where it is revealed that the tech mogul worked at Denny's as a dishwasher and then went on to become CEO of Nvidia, the only company that has touched over $4 trillion market cap.

“This might just be the most inspiring LinkedIn profile ever. From dishwasher at Denny’s…to Founder & CEO of NVIDIA,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

“Take a bow, Jensen Huang,” he added.

Jensen Huang's career graph According to his LinkedIn Profile, Jensen Huang worked at Denny's between 1978 and 1983 as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter.

However, Huang was getting his education during this time, pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Oregon State University from 1980 to 1984.

Huang also took a 10-year career gap to study. Six years after getting his bachelors degree, Jensen Huang enrolled himself to the prestigious Stanford University, where he got his masters degree in electrical engineering.

A year after graduating from Stanford in 1992, Huang founded Nvidia and became the CEO of his company, an evidence of his meteoric growth.

Nvidia went on to become the most valuable company 32 years later, becoming the only company in history to surpass a market cap of $4 trillion.

Jensen Huang is now the 8th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $156 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Netizens react Netizens were stunned as well seeing Jensen Huang's career growth.

“What an incredible journey! From washing dishes to leading one of the world's most innovative companies. Jensen Huang's story is pure inspiration. It reminds us that great beginnings can come from anywhere,” one user commented on Harsh Goenka's post.