Harsh Goenka lauds Jeff Bezos' idea on CEO's role, netizens say ‘identify employees who may have big ideas’

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka posted a clip of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who described the role of a CEO in identifying big ideas, enforcing execution, and nurturing future leaders.

In a post on the social media platform X, Goenka shared a video of Bezos with the caption, “Role of CEOs …very succinctly put by Jeff Bezos.”

What did Jeff Bezos say? The Amazon founder, during an interaction at the Dealbook Summit last year, said, “Big leaders have to identify the big ideas, they have to enforce tough execution against those big ideas, and they need to grow the next generation of leaders. That's really it. So two things, and so my job part of what my job is right now is to make sure Andy Jassy and the whole leadership team are successful.”

Netizens react Several social media users have reacted to Goenka's post, where most of them resonated with the sentiment of growth through empowering others.

One of the users commented, “You grow by raising others …”

Lauding Bezos' statement, another user said, “Rightly put.”

Meanwhile, one of the users stated, “True but it starts with identifying people/ employees who may have big ideas. Then create a conducive environment at the work place so that potential grows and big ideas become reality.”

Another user added, “Focus on what won’t change and then build relentlessly around it.”

Debate on Indian CEO In a separate post on X, Goenka previously highlighted an incident where a global CEO expressed that he wants his Indian counterpart to excel in execution while relying on the UK for strategic thinking, reflecting a trend of increasing preference for Indian companies among job seekers.

His post read, “A global CEO with the most progressive Indian subsidiary told me, “I want my Indian CEO to be the best execution engine- great hands and legs, but no need for brains. That part’s here in the UK. This approach is why more people are preferring to work for Indian companies.”

His post received mixed reactions from social media users.

One of the users wrote, “This mindset is exactly why Indian talent is increasingly choosing homegrown companies. We want brains valued, not just execution.”