Harsh Goenka lists out 5 reasons why not to invest in cryptocurrencies in India

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, states 'volatility', 'regulatory factors' and the fact that cryptocurrencies do not derive value from any asset are the sole reasons why he will never invest in it. However, if you still want to invest in it, he has some suggestions for you.
Earlier today, Goenka posted a video, which explains the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies, on Twitter and further said 'Why I will not invest in cryptocurrencies….'
Twitterati were quick to respond to it. One said, Sir, point 1 is correct only for Bitcoin, there are other cryptocurrencies like Uniswap - which is like a crypto stock exchange, and people who hold their currency i.e. UNI get fees paid by consumers who use their exchange. No central ownership of exchange like NSE.
Another person said, Well the currency that we use today also does not depend on Gold or anything (Fiat Money), but the of volatility of crypto is a serious issue.
If you still want to invest, here is what he suggests