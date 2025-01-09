RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka expressed his concerns regarding the idea of a 90-hour work week, following L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's support for longer working hours, with a suggestion to have employees work on Sundays if feasible.

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave,” Goenka said in a post on social media platform X.

Subrahmanyan made these comments during a recent meeting with employees, where he supported L&T’s policy of a six-day work week. He also stated that employees should work 90 hours per week, implying they should forgo Sundays.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays How long can you stare at your wife?,” Subrahmanyan said in an undated video circulating on Reddit.

SN Subrahmanyan’s comments have intensified the ongoing discussion about work-life balance, which was initially sparked by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s proposal of a 70-hour work week.