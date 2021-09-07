RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shared pictures of ‘Little Island’ a new, free public park pier within the larger Hudson River Park, opened to the public on May this year, providing the people of New York City and visitors from around the world with a unique green space unlike any other in New York City.

The new park appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park's creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre (1-hectare) park at a gentle, rolling grade.

The business tycoon tweeted," Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this!"

Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this! pic.twitter.com/aWfbqBbrLf — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 6, 2021

Little Island's human-made hills provide views of the Hudson on one side and city on the other, but the park's carefully constructed topography makes it feel like its own little world.

Components of the pier, nestled among more than 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, include a 687-seat amphitheater and an intimate stage and lawn space, along with dazzling views of other portions of Hudson River Park, New York City and the Hudson River. Little Island was designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio, with landscape design by Signe Nielsen of MNLA. The landscape provides a visually surprising and inspiring experience as visitors walk across the park. The plantings are varied to provide an environment that changes with the seasons, with flowing trees and shrubs, fall foliage and evergreens. More than 66,000 bulbs and 114 trees have been planted, some of which will grow to 60 feet tall.

Designed by Heatherwick Studio, Little Island’s distinct exterior is supported by concrete piles. On top of the piles, 132 concrete “tulips" make up the structure of the park. Each tulip’s shape is unique and has a different weight load capacity to hold the soil, lawns, overlooks and trees. The original Pier 54 piles remain to provide habitat for aquatic life.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.