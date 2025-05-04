Harsh Goenka’s ‘red flag’ quip as US cabinet hails Trump's 100 days: ‘When democracies start looking like fan clubs…’

Harsh Goenka has shared a powerful message on democracy, flagging the situation in the US under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Sharing a video of a meeting of the Trump cabinet, Goenka pointed to the way Trump's cabinet ministers were admiring the president.

In a strong message on politics, Harsh Goenka said that such actions are a red flag and a “threat to democracy”.

“When democracies start looking like fan clubs, and leaders are worshipped instead of questioned- it’s not patriotism, it’s a red flag and a threat to democracy,” he said, sharing the 45-second long clip.

The video starts with praises for Donald Trump from Vice President JD Vance.

“He's actually doing the the things that he promised that he would do. And, Mr. President, it's been an honour to be part of it for the past 100 days,” he said while thanking Trump in a meeting after the President completed 100 days in office recently.

“Mr. President, in the last four years, the world experienced a total lack of leadership under (Joe) Biden. And then we've had a 100 days of your leadership with respect, with strength,” another cabinet member said.

“President, your first one hundred days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country ever. Never seen anything like it. Thank you,” another person added.

“President Trump, in your first term, when I had chance to work with you as governor, you were courageous. You probably assembled the greatest cabinet ever. This time you're not just courageous, you're actually fearless,” a leader further said.

Netizens react Harsh Goenka's post received mixed reactions from netizens. While some agreed with his views, others questioned his opinion on the Indian context.

“This happens only in America,” a person said.

“In India, if a politician does turn his career into fan following, it must have been something special and gigantic effort. The real democracy is people liking what they have chosen, unless you beg to differ,” another commented.

“Dinner theater. The war room has shifted downstairs. This is the American version of a total information lockdown : get the actual decisionmakers away from the camera so not even a hot mic, chance conversation, bead of sweat, or nervous facial tic gives anything away,” a third person opined.

However, some users had the opinion that the condition is the same in India.

“What are we doing? Same. Some people openly praise and some people keep mum and shut their mouth and don't utter a single word against the government. I don't see any post against the government by you,” a user said.