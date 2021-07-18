With Zomato's mega initial public offering (IPO) ending with a bumper oversubscription on Friday, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took a swipe at the success of the food ordering and delivery company. Taking to Twitter, Goenka said he is looking to start an app like Zomato or its competitor Swiggy and will provide food at a 40 per cent discount with a loss of "only" ₹3,000 crore.