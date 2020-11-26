Harsh Goenka says he is excited about Astra-Zeneca vaccine

The Chairman of RPG Enterprise Harsh Goenka in one of his latest posts talks about the six things that makes him super-excited about Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Sharing his thoughts with the world he tweeted on Wednesday that the vaccine is effective, cheap, conventional, can be easily transported, its efficacy is 90% at one-and-a-half dose. Also, its made in India!

Why I am excited about the Astra-Zeneca vaccine:



1. At one and a half doses efficacy is 90%

2. Effective on elderly and no severe side effects reported

3. Easily transported at fridge temperature

4. Cheap-10% cost of other alternatives

5. Conventional technology

6. Made in India — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 25, 2020

The tweet went viral with 2.6K likes, but received mixed reaction from people.

Someone said, "Another imp fact ...Astra Zenica has made a no profit pledge on the vaccine."

While another post said, "I dunno (don't know) but (I) m skeptic abt (about) taking mRNA based vaccine. It’s promising of course but (I) m Pharmacovigilance & Regulatory Affairs person, efficacy’s got nothing to do with safety.

