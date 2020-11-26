Harsh Goenka says he is excited about Astra-Zeneca vaccine

The Chairman of RPG Enterprise Harsh Goenka in one of his latest posts talks about the six things that makes him super-excited about Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Sharing his thoughts with the world he tweeted on Wednesday that the vaccine is effective, cheap, conventional, can be easily transported, its efficacy is 90% at one-and-a-half dose. Also, its made in India!

Sharing his thoughts with the world he tweeted on Wednesday that the vaccine is effective, cheap, conventional, can be easily transported, its efficacy is 90% at one-and-a-half dose. Also, its made in India!

The tweet went viral with 2.6K likes, but received mixed reaction from people.

Someone said, "Another imp fact ...Astra Zenica has made a no profit pledge on the vaccine."

While another post said, "I dunno (don't know) but (I) m skeptic abt (about) taking mRNA based vaccine. It’s promising of course but (I) m Pharmacovigilance & Regulatory Affairs person, efficacy’s got nothing to do with safety.

The business tycoon is known for making quick, witty and inspirational posts on Twitter.