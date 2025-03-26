Harsh Goenka shares 12 simple tips for workplace kindness: Grab a coffee for someone, check in on stressed coworker

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka is one of the few businessmen in India known for his active social media presence. On Wednesday, Goenka elaborated on the importance of 'kindness at the workplace' and shared 12 simple ideas that can help boost an employee's morale.

Sharing his thoughts, Goenka took to LinkedIn and wrote, "Kindness At Workplace- some simple ideas". He also shared a chart of 12 points.

Among the ideas he shared include – offering to grab a coffee for someone who's working hard, complimenting coworkers, praising someone's idea in a meeting, inviting a new coworker for lunch or coffee, highlighting colleague's expertise in public, thanking manager for support, checking in on a stressed coworker, bringing small treat for team, writing a quick LinkedIn recommendation, sharing useful resource to the team, sending thank you email to a helpful colleague and simply greet everyone with a smile.

Following the post, it went viral and was reposted 20 times, with 17 comments 2ithing two hours.

Here's how his connections reacted: One wrote, "Great insite for a kind and humble way of living sir."

Another said, "Beautiful share HVG. Kindness is one currency which never goes out of circulation and the returns are always bountiful."

"In a nutshell, bring on the characteristics of a good human being to the work place, the acts of kindness would follow on its own!" said a third user.

A fourth person said, "Great pocket guide to leaders, thanks for sharing."

"So glad that a gentleman of your stature has shared this...Huge respects..Sir." A fifth person said.

Goenka on how to become 'successful' Earlier on Saturday, Goenka has shared a piece of advice to become successful. Reflecting on the pattern of such people, he highlights how speed is the most important factor. Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka spoke about how people who do not overthink or over plan become successful.

“A pattern I’ve noticed in the people who are successful-speed. They don’t overthink, overplan, or wait for the perfect moment. They move. While others are debating, researching, they’re already learning, adjusting, and making progress,” Goenka wrote on X.