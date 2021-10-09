If being a leader is tough, then being a good leader is even tougher. Harsh Goenka says, in fact, one must have a few specific characteristics to become a good leader, which are most often paradoxical.

Goenka, who is known for his witty tweets, took to Twitter on Saturday, to express the characteristics a good leader should have. He writes,

To be a good LEADER you have to be:

1. Confident, yet humble

2. Quick yet, patient

3. Compassionate, yet demanding

4. Optimistic, yet realistic

5. Focussing on your development and well-being, yet selfless

Strange paradoxes!

Last month, Goenka shared a video clip of Mukesh Ambani where he speaks about a few things that every entrepreneur should follow to make a real difference.

In the video, Ambani pointed out some important strategies. He said, you have to solve the problem so that it does good in some way. And, financial returns are actually a byproduct.

He also said, “Never get disheartened by failures. Learn from them, but never give up."

Two non-negotiable things are - treat your investors money more carefully than your own. Second is, you cannot do anything without the right team. And it is very important to align the team passionately with your own mission, he added.

Finally, an entrepreneur is always positive, he is an optimist. There are lots of cynics and negative people around. But, an entrepreneur should spread the positive energy, Ambani had said.

Posting the video on Twitter, Goenka wrote - Some great lessons from Mukesh Ambani.

