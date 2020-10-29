Harsh Goenka shares 8 tips for strong mental health. Give it a try

Since March the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us indoors, completely cut-off, no social life. And the confinement to the same rooms can result in stress and anxiety. But there are plenty of ways to manage your mental health during these trying times. Some exercise, do zumba and aerobics, while some prefer Yoga to sweat it out. Chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka shared tips to become "mentally stronger". The tweet details eight things that one should include in their routine. Goenka, in his post, emphasized that in order to "become mentally stronger," you must spend time to self-reflect. Also, try "one tough thing" every day and also identify challenges and set goals. Most importantly, think positive.