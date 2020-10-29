Harsh Goenka shares 8 tips for strong mental health. Give it a try

Since March the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us indoors, completely cut-off, no social life. And the confinement to the same rooms can result in stress and anxiety. But there are plenty of ways to manage your mental health during these trying times. Some exercise, do zumba and aerobics, while some prefer Yoga to sweat it out. Chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka shared tips to become "mentally stronger". The tweet details eight things that one should include in their routine. Goenka, in his post, emphasized that in order to "become mentally stronger," you must spend time to self-reflect. Also, try "one tough thing" every day and also identify challenges and set goals. Most importantly, think positive.

Since March the coronavirus pandemic has forced most of us indoors, completely cut-off, no social life. And the confinement to the same rooms can result in stress and anxiety. But there are plenty of ways to manage your mental health during these trying times. Some exercise, do zumba and aerobics, while some prefer Yoga to sweat it out. Chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka shared tips to become "mentally stronger". The tweet details eight things that one should include in their routine. Goenka, in his post, emphasized that in order to "become mentally stronger," you must spend time to self-reflect. Also, try "one tough thing" every day and also identify challenges and set goals. Most importantly, think positive.

"To become mentally stronger: Do one tough thing every day. Work on your weaknesses. Write down one new idea every day. Think positive. Take care of your physical health," Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted.

"To become mentally stronger: Do one tough thing every day. Work on your weaknesses. Write down one new idea every day. Think positive. Take care of your physical health," Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Harsh Goenka’s 8 tips for strong mental health

1. Spend time to self-reflect

2. Do 1 tough thing every day

3. Give up 1 bad habit every month

4. Identify challenges and set goals

5. Work on your weaknesses

6. Write down 1 new idea every day

7. Think positive

8. Take care of your physical health

Shared on October 28, Harsh Goenka's post collected over 1,800 likes.The tweet has grabbed netizens’ attention and may interest you too.