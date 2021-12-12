Harsh Goenka shares a hilarious tweet on increasing the literacy rate

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter shared a hilarious tweet on Kerala being the most literate state in India and how the state can further increase its literacy rate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter shared a hilarious tweet on Kerala being the most literate state in India and how the state can further increase its literacy rate.
With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.
With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.
The report on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018’ provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand’s 87.6 per cent, Himachal Pradesh’s 86.6 per cent and Assam’s at 85.9 per cent.
On the other hand, Rajasthan is the second worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7 per cent, followed by Bihar at 70.9 per cent, Telangana at 72.8 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 73 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7 per cent.
The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 per cent compared to 87.7 per cent in urban areas of the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At all-India level, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7 per cent compared to 70.3 per cent among women.