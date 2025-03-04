RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, in a social media post on platform X on Tuesday, March 4, shared a funny meme highlighting investors who have entered the stock markets in the last three months and have suffered heavy losses.

“People who entered the stock market three months back…,” said Harsh Goenka in his social media post on platform X.

Netizens React People on social media reacted to Harsh Goenka's meme and commented their take on the downfall of the domestic stock markets. Some people like Rajesh Shen said that the meme is meant for working-class people who are getting into stocks without prior knowledge.

“This is for working class people who gets into stocks without prior experience or knowledge but just following rich already successful ppl,” he said, responding to Goenka's post.

Others, like Saurabh Khare, said, “3 months in the stock market, and people are learning hard lessons.”

There were also social media accounts like Guided Gyan which highlighted how market investors should understand that stock market investments pose a high degree if risk.

“They will now understand, why it is called risky,” they said, responding to Goenka's post.

Indian stock market The Indian stock markets resumed their fall on Tuesday, March 3, as experts believe the market may be entering a bearish phase and high selling pressure from investors.

The benchmark indices dropped on Tuesday after closing flat after Monday's stock market session. The NIfty 50 index closed 0.17 per cent lower at 22,082.65 points, compared to 22,119.30 points in the previous market session.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.14 per cent lower at 72,980.59 points, compared to 73,085.94 points in the previous stock market session. The Nifty index appeared to be oversold which raised hopes amongst market investors for a potential rebound. However, according to Mint's earlier report citing market experts, a recovery may take longer than anticipated.

“The market expects weak Q4 results in FY25, as there is a buzz about Indian banks' declining credit growth. If true, it signals that Indian companies' capex is stagnating or going southward. As the Q3 results in 2025 were not so impressive, and the upcoming results are also expected to disappoint markets, bulls are hesitant to take on bears in a current stock market crash,” Sandeep Pandey, MD at Basav Capital Advisory told Mint in the report.