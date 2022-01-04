Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  Harsh Goenka shares hilarious video on masking up. Watch till the end

Harsh Goenka shares hilarious video on masking up. Watch till the end

His followers comes up with witty replies.
1 min read . 10:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Goenka shared a video of a woman who seems adamant on not wearing a mask inside the aeroplane

Businessman Harsh Goenka is known for his impeccable sense of humor. Time and again his posts on Twitter made his followers roll on the floor laughing. And here, he does this again.

On Tuesday, Goenka shared a video of a woman who seems adamant on not wearing a mask inside the aeroplane. When the flight attendant requests her the same, she vehemently fights with them refusing to wear the same. Finally, when the attendant threatens to deboard her, she pulls out a lion mask and puts it on. The gimmick however brings much applause from the fellow passengers.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Goenka wrote …. And then she wore the mask…

Watch video here: 

 

His followers comes up with witty replies. 

One says, Haha before Corona... even I was considering that as a actual mask (being watched #themask.. May be she woke up after Corona and missed its latest definition

And the other person at the back who removes his mask every time he wanted to speak.., points out another follower. 

And the rest of the passengers are not wearing mask as required, admits another follower

