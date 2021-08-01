{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka who is very popular on social media because of his tweets has recently tweeted about the famous Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajasthan. The fort has the second largest wall in the world only after the Great Wall of China. The fort is 3600 ft tall and the wall surrounds the area of Udaipur.

He tweeted, "We all want to see the Great Wall of China but how many of us have visited the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajasthan? It's the second-longest wall in the world. The mighty fort is 3600 ft tall and 38km long and surrounds the area of Udaipur."

The Kumbhalgarh fort was built by Maharana Kumbh. The fort is also surrounded by lush forests.

Harsh Goenka is hugely popular on Twitter. He keeps on tweeting about issues ranging from everyday events to old references and many other things.

Twitterati also expressed their views on the same, a user tweeted," Not entirely fair to blame the people. Lack of affordable tourism infrastructure, air and train connectivity and marketing - have also contributed to it. Travelling to China via Kunming (before Covid) was cheaper than a holiday in #Rajasthan from Kolkata.

Another user tweeted, "Thanks for info on #Kumbhalgarh. Even tough it's a #UnescoWorldHeritage and is near to Udaipur, still not that popular. Probably was not promoted adequately, specially the fact that the surrounding wall is the #secondlargest in the world. Imo Golconda fort, Hyd is more popular.

Another user,"This is 85 km from Udaipur. Wall of Kumbhalgarh. Separates Mewar and Marwar region. 100 s of picnic points near Khumbalgarh like Parshuram, Jhargaji, Bhairo ka math- the Starting point of River Banas etc. Hot tourist destination these days."