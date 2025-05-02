Harsh Goenka shares ‘then and now’ picture with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra: Netizens say ‘You look exactly…’

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday shared a golden memory from the past – a photo of himself with RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

The nostalgia-filled photo was followed up with another recent photo of them, years later.

“Then and now,” Goenka captioned the photos in a post on X.

Harsh Goenka's photo with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra soon went viral.

The three top industrialists of India are seen chatting in both the photos.

Take a look:

Netizens react Netizens quickly took note of the post and observed that Harsh Goenka now looks similar to what he looked like back then.

“You look exactly the same,” a user commented on X.

“You have not aged at all,” another agreed.

Another netizen had an interesting remark to make, regarding in which position the businessmen stood.

In the first image, Harsh Goenka stands in the middle, with Mukesh Ambani on his right and Anand Mahindra on his left.

In the most recent image, it's Anand Mahindra who stands in the middle.

“Once you were in the center and now you have been sidelined,” the user noted.

“True, that’s my status,” Goenka replied without elaborating on what he meant.

Other users were interested about the conversation the three industrialists were having.

“Curious to know the conversation you all legends were having,” one asked.

Harsh Goenka's net worth Harsh Goenka is the current chairman of Mumbai-based RPG Group, which is a conglomerate of over a dozen companies.

The eldest son of RP Goenka, Harsh Goenka has been the chairman of his company since 1988.

Key RPG companies include tyre maker Ceat and power transmission firm KEC International.

According to Forbes, Harsh Goenka's net worth stood at $3.7 billion.

Anand Mahindra's net worth Anand Mahindra is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group expanded domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors, from automobiles and agriculture to IT and aerospace.

The group's operations span 22 industries from auto to information technology to real estate.

Anand Mahindra's net worth is $3.8 billion according to Forbes Real Time Net Worth list.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth Mukesh Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also the richest in Asia.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani's businesses span petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services.