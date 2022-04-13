This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Harsh Goenka has said that India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub, provided the government takes a couple of measures
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share how India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub as long as the government is open to taking these measures into consideration. Apart from production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Aatmanirbhar initiative by government, these measures include ensuring good domestic market, availability of young workforce, democracy, better supply chain, low labour cost and low taxation, non-tariff barriers and capital availability.
Harsh Goenka tweeted, “India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub: - good domestic market - availability of young workforce - democracy - better supply chain - low labour cost and low taxation - PLI scheme and aatmanirbhar initiative by govt - non tariff barriers - capital availability."
Meanwhile, with greater push toward Atmanirbhar initiatives, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the "Svanidhi se Samriddhi" programme in 126 additional cities across 14 states and Union territories, according to an official statement.
The ministry said "Svanidhi se Samriddhi", an additional programme of PM Svanidhi, was launched on January 4 last year in 125 cities under the first phase, covering around 35 lakh street vendors and their families. The statement said 28 lakh street vendors and their families will be covered after the expansion of the scheme.
"Considering the success of Phase I, the ministry launched the programme expansion to additional 126 cities with an aim to cover 28 lakh street vendors and their families, with a total target of 20 lakh scheme sanctions for FY 2022-23. The remaining cities would be gradually added to the programme," it said.
MoHUA has been implementing Prime Minister Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM Svanidhi), a central sector scheme, since June 1, 2020. The scheme aims at providing an affordable working capital loan to street vendors and has successfully crossed the 30-lakh mark, the statement said.