RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share how India is ready to be the next global manufacturing hub as long as the government is open to taking these measures into consideration. Apart from production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and Aatmanirbhar initiative by government, these measures include ensuring good domestic market, availability of young workforce, democracy, better supply chain, low labour cost and low taxation, non-tariff barriers and capital availability.

