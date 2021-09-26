Caught on the trend - childhood food memories - businessman also shared a picture of a buttered toast with sugar sprinkled over it, commenting, my best food memories are enjoying a thickly sliced well buttered toast sprinkled with lots of sugar along with tea travelling in a train with my Mom
Listen to this article
If samosas and bhajiyas were to be sold at McDonald's, what would you call them? Businessman Harsh Goenka quite aptly suggests, McVeggie Pyramid and McFritters.
Adapting to change has been one of the strongest virtues of the international burger chain. Its first innovation, soon after coming to India, was aloo patty burger, which still remains a best sellers in most outlets. In the years to come, McDonald's continued to think out of the box to satiate its Indian customers.
The tweet received some funny replies from followers. One said, Some more local Gujarati snacks menu by McDonald’s. Dabeli =McTangy Burger. Pudla = McSpicy Bread. Muthiya=McSoft Nuggets. Ghugra = McCrispy Nuggets.
Some more local Gujarati snacks menu by McDonald’s
Caught on the trend - childhood food memories -earlier in the day, businessman also shared a picture of a buttered toast with sugar sprinkled over it, commenting “My best food memories are enjoying a thickly sliced well buttered toast sprinkled with lots of sugar along with tea travelling in a train with my Mom."
My best food memories are enjoying a thickly sliced well buttered toast sprinkled with lots of sugar along with tea travelling in a train with my Mom. Yours? pic.twitter.com/kuUR9sYcVo