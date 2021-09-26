If samosas and bhajiyas were to be sold at McDonald's, what would you call them? Businessman Harsh Goenka quite aptly suggests, McVeggie Pyramid and McFritters.

Adapting to change has been one of the strongest virtues of the international burger chain. Its first innovation, soon after coming to India, was aloo patty burger, which still remains a best sellers in most outlets. In the years to come, McDonald's continued to think out of the box to satiate its Indian customers.

In a funny take, Goenka, in his latest tweet, suggested a few names for Gujarat snacks that McDonald's would pick, if it was to sell those delicacies.

He wrote, “When McDonald's introduces local snacks in Gujarat, Jalebi = McSpiral, Fafda = McKrispy sticks, Patra = Mcleafy Patrels, Dhokla = McSpongy cake, Kachori = McSpicy rolls, Samosa = McVeggie Pyramid, Bhajiya = McFritters.

The tweet received some funny replies from followers. One said, Some more local Gujarati snacks menu by McDonald’s. Dabeli =McTangy Burger. Pudla = McSpicy Bread. Muthiya=McSoft Nuggets. Ghugra = McCrispy Nuggets.

Another suggested, Khakra = McSpicy crackers, Thepla = McSpicy crepes, Undhiyo = McSpicy vegetables, Mohanthal = McFudge

Caught on the trend - childhood food memories -earlier in the day, businessman also shared a picture of a buttered toast with sugar sprinkled over it, commenting “My best food memories are enjoying a thickly sliced well buttered toast sprinkled with lots of sugar along with tea travelling in a train with my Mom."

My best food memories are enjoying a thickly sliced well buttered toast sprinkled with lots of sugar along with tea travelling in a train with my Mom.

Yours? pic.twitter.com/kuUR9sYcVo — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 25, 2021

The post received over 2.4K like till Sunday evening.

