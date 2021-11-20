Taking a dig at the unprecedented IPO influx this year, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shares a hilarious Jaspal Bhatti clip which will make you roll in laughter.

In the video, iconic comedian is seen helping two panipuriwalas set up their IPOs. Providing tricks and tips for setting up a large conglomerate, he explains how easily they can raise up to ₹1 crore for their business.

The clip is part of an episode of Bhatti's Flop Show, a show that was much popular in the 90s.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Goenka writes - How IPOs are done these days…..

Watch Here

The Twitterattis seemed to have enjoyed the clip thoroughly. Many praised Bhatti for his timeless comedy.

One says, Bhatti Saab was ahead of its time. This video is an eye opener for all the promoters who consider IPO as money making racket

Legendary Bhatti Saab.. amazing satire! zahir si baat hai, ye game kafi purana hai, says another follower.

When an educated man does comedy it reflects in it. Jaspal Bhatti, prime example, post another.

Amid the IPO rush this year, Harsh Goenka in the recent past has shown much concerns regarding how the retail investors are reacting to them.

Putting out a word of caution earlier this week, the businessman posted, For those who subscribed to the IPOs - let it be a lesson. For those who are looking at future IPOs - be very careful. Go back to the basics- profits, free cash flow, PE multiples.

I can visualise another dot com like collapse. And the retail shareholders are going to get burnt, he added.

Then yesterday, Goenka shared another cautionary tale about fraudsters luring people of a village by paying them good returns, but ultimately duping them of their money, causing more trouble in the process.

Several unicorns like Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and many other start-ups went public this year. While Nykaa jumped 80 per cent after its November 10 debut, the much-anticipated Paytm IPO disappointed investors with a 27 per cent dip on listing.

