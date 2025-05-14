Subscribe

Harsh Goenka urges travellers to skip Turkey, Azerbaijan: ‘Today, both stand with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack…’

RPG Enterprises' Harsh Goenka urged Indian travellers not to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan as both nations stand with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 May 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared the travel concern with Indians on a social media post on platform X on May 14, 2025.

RPG Enterprises Chairman, Harsh Goenka, in a social media post on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, urged travellers not to travel to countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his post, Harsh Goenka highlighted how there are many other beautiful places around India and abroad for tourists to visit, so they should skip visiting the two nations that are supporting Pakistan in the conflict, India and its neighbouring nation. 

“Plenty of beautiful places in India & the world. Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind,” said Goenka in his post on the platform X. “Today, both stand with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack,” he said.

Tourism Revenue

According to Harsh Goenka's post, Indian tourists last year generated more than 4,000 crore in revenues for Turkey and Azerbaijan in terms of job creation, boosting the nation's economy, hotel sector, weddings, and flights.

“Indians gave 4,000+cr to Turkey & Azerbaijan last year through tourism. Created jobs. Boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, flights,” said Goenka in his post.

On April 22, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot named The Resistance Front (TRF) killed 26 tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, giving rise to the raging tensions between India and Pakistan.

Airlines Suspend Operations

On Saturday, May 10, Mint reported that various online booking platforms have announced suspending their hotel and flight booking operations for some foreign countries, including Turkey and Azerbaijan, a move to support India after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Ticket booking platforms such as Cox & Kings, EaseMyTrip and Travomint have suspended their travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

“In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country,” said Karan Agarwal, the Director of Cox & Kings.

Agarwal also advised Indian travellers to exercise discretion and avoid any non-essential travel to these destinations until the tensions align with the broader geopolitical environment.

“Travel Advisory - Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary,” said EaseMyTrip said on X.

