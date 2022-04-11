Harsh Goenka wants a new name for Coronavirus. Here's why

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Industrialist Harsh Goenka wants a new name for the coronavirus which is also known as Covid-19. The virus which continues to wreck havoc in many parts of the world and has changed the lives of people permanently since it became a pandemic and continues to evolve with new variants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industrialist Harsh Goenka wants a new name for the coronavirus which is also known as Covid-19. The virus which continues to wreck havoc in many parts of the world and has changed the lives of people permanently since it became a pandemic and continues to evolve with new variants.

Harsh Goenka in a tweet had ask twitterati about,"Why not change the name of Coronavirus like many other things. Any suggestions for the new ‘namakaran’?

Harsh Goenka in a tweet had ask twitterati about,"Why not change the name of Coronavirus like many other things. Any suggestions for the new ‘namakaran’? Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The netizens also came out with innnovative names like 'House arrest virus', 'Saath na chhodenge virus' while some tried to name it to 'Immunity Trainer' to 'Wuhanitis'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However Harsh Goenka in a reply by one of the users who used to name it as 'Humsafar' a hindi word meaning companion, the Industrialist replied it with 'humsuffer' which is taken from english word suffer.

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Viruses, and the diseases they cause, often have different names. There are different processes, and purposes, for naming viruses and diseases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viruses are named based on their genetic structure to facilitate the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines. Virologists and the wider scientific community do this work, so viruses are named by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV).

Diseases are named to enable discussion on disease prevention, spread, transmissibility, severity and treatment. Human disease preparedness and response is WHO’s role, so diseases are officially named by WHO in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

WHO has begun referring to the virus as “the virus responsible for COVID-19" or “the COVID-19 virus" when communicating with the public. Neither of these designations are intended as replacements for the official name of the virus as agreed by the ICTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Material published before the virus was officially named will not be updated unless necessary in order to avoid confusion.