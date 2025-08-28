Why Indian billionaires abroad don't return? Harsh Goenka says ‘need to search our hearts for answer’

Billionaire industrialist and Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka, on August 28 wrote an introspective post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on the phenomena of rich Indians moving to different foreign countries for various reasons, but not returning to the motherland.

“Most rich Indian billionaires are quitting London over tax and safety reasons and some leaving America as they don’t like Trump,” Harsh Goenka said, adding that these individuals are considering a number of other countries to shift.

“They’re eyeing Dubai, Singapore, Portugal, Switzerland… not one I know is thinking of returning to India as an option. Why? That’s the question we need to search our hearts for,” he added.

Rich Indians not returning: What do netizens think? The post generated a host of reactions, with social media users responding in various ways. One user said, “In my last 8-10 trips to Dubai over 3 years, I've seen just 5-6 police vehicles, a testament to its top-notch safety, surveillance, and law enforcement. Meanwhile, back home, forget building a Burj Khalifa, our cities struggle to pave a 1 km road without potholes.”

Another added, “Pollution, poor healthcare, quality of Life, Road infrastructure, Poor education system and Low salaries overall.”

One user noted, “True wealth isn’t just money, it’s belonging. If our billionaires don’t feel India is where they belong, that’s the question we need to answer.”

There were also those with more worries, “We don’t need to care about billionaires but we need to care about retaining our top scientists and engineers. We *must* retain at least 50% and we must prepare opportunities for R&D workers who seek to return to India from UK, US etc.”

Harsh Goenka on the ironic Indian expat experience This latest, quiet question is different from Harsh Goenka's satirical post in April, when he posted a light heated jab about the Indian expat experience.

In that post, Harsh Goenka listed off the many ironies that come with life overseas for Indians — where cultural nostalgia often collides with high prices and quirky habits.

“Indians move abroad to… Eat overpriced butter chicken from a Punjabi with a fake Italian accent. Buy haldi and hing that costs more than a bottle of wine. Miss golgappas while chewing on sad quinoa,” he wrote.

Adding, “Celebrate Diwali like it’s the Met Gala—minus celebs, plus aunties in Swarovski sarees. Make only Indian friends and discuss how “things are better back home.” Form a WhatsApp group called Desi Squad.”

“And then save up in dollars… just to fly back and tell their parents how amazing life is over there,” he ended.

Ultra-wealthy Indians buying luxury properties in Dubai Goenka is right in identifying Dubai as a top destination of choice. According to a Knight Frank report in May 2025, Indians are second only to Saudi High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) in buying luxury properties in Dubai; with British citizens rounding up the top three.