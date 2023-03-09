Harsha Razdan appointed CEO of South Asia for Dentsu2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:19 PM IST
- Razdan has about 25 years of experience and has worked in FMCG organizations like PepsiCo and Unilever. He has also been with consulting practices like Accenture where he spent four years working in its UK office.
New Delhi: Advertising and public relations agency Dentsu Asia Pacific has appointed Harsha Razdan as chief executive for its South Asia office. Razdan will begin his tenure in May, will be based in Mumbai and will report to its Asia Pacific CEO, Rob Gilby.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×