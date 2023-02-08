Has speeding Ola turned the corner?
- The EV firm is now the largest player in the electric two-wheeler industry. But the stakes are getting higher as well
- Defying pundits, Ola ended 2022 as the largest player in the fast-growing electric two-wheeler industry—the company sold over 100,000 vehicles, ahead of Hero Electric, Okinawa and TVS
For 21-year-old Arpan Rai of Chandausi, a city in Uttar Pradesh, the penny dropped after about an hour at the biennial Auto Expo he visited in January. At the motor show, held in Greater Noida, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd didn’t have a pavilion.
