Conviction over calculators: How Qimat Rai Gupta turned Havells into household name
Summary
- In a market teeming with domestic and multinational competitors, QRG carved out a place for his fledgling startup before turning it into a global electrical equipment powerhouse through foresight, courage and persistence.
Qimat Rai Gupta’s journey from the small town of Malerkotla in Punjab, where he sold kerosene on a bicycle, to building Havells, a global electrical equipment powerhouse, is a testament to the grit and vision of one of India’s most inspiring yet understated entrepreneurs.