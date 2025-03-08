Risky business

In 2007, the scrappy electrical goods company from Delhi made an audacious bet which equalled in degree, if not in scale, the Tata bid for Corus. QRG wasn’t content with domestic success and had always dreamt of going global. His eyes were set on Sylvania Lighting International (SLI), a Frankfurt-based giant with a century-old legacy and a presence in more than 50 countries. At $300 million, Sylvania was a behemoth, 1.5 times larger than Havells, with revenues dwarfing those of its Indian suitor. For QRG, it was a chance to catapult Havells into the big leagues alongside titans such as Philips, Osram and GE.