Businessman Harsh Goenka, who often shares unique ideas with his Twitter family, on Sunday posted pictures of one-of-a-kind hotel complex calling it a “haven of peace and tranquility."

The picture that he shared shows a magnificent hotel complex in an Cuban forest that is built on tree tops and hangs exactly like bird nests. There are a few rooms in the complex that are connected to the dining and lounging area by wooden suspension bridges.

Designed by Architect Veliz Arquitecto, the complex is perfect for individuals who want connect with nature.  

Taking to Twitter, the businessman said, Amazing hotel complex in Cuba located on the trees of a forest where individual nests are connected by wooden suspension bridges. Looks like a haven of peace and tranquility! Architect: Veliz Arquitecto. 

See photos here: 

The amazing hotel complex is designed by Architect Veliz Arquitecto
Picture shows a magnificent hotel complex in an Cuban forest that is built on tree tops
Rooms hangs exactly like bird nests
The complex is perfect for individuals who want connect with nature.
Last month, in a similar tweet, Goenka shared pictures of ‘Little Island’ a new, free public park pier within the larger Hudson River Park, opened to the public on May this year. The park provides people of New York City and visitors from around the world with a unique green space that cannot be spotted in any other part of the city. 

The new park appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River. Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park's creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre (1-hectare) park at a gentle, rolling grade.

