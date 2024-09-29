Having a politically partisan CEO can lead to more company misconduct, study
SummaryIt is the intensity of political convictions that is the issue, the researchers say, not whether the leader is conservative or liberal.
Companies with stridently political CEOs are more likely to engage in corporate misconduct, according to new research. And that’s true regardless of whether the leader leans conservative or liberal.
