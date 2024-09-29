Having a politically partisan CEO can lead to more company misconduct, study

Companies with stridently political CEOs are more likely to engage in corporate misconduct, according to new research. And that’s true regardless of whether the leader leans conservative or liberal.

“It boils down to an elevated sense of self-worth and a degree of entitlement," says Thomas Fewer, an assistant professor of strategic management at Rutgers University and the paper’s lead author.

He says people with strong political convictions tend to have an “us versus them" mentality that discounts the opinions of others, as well as an unwarranted sense of moral superiority. “They grant themselves a moral license," through which they rationalize bad behavior, he says.

Fewer and co-author Murat Tarakci, a professor of innovation strategy at Erasmus University in the Netherlands, reached these conclusions after an analysis of misconduct at Fortune 500 companies between 2010 and 2018.

Measuring misconduct

The researchers measured misconduct via a third-party database of cases brought by more than 450 federal, state and local regulatory agencies that resulted in penalties of $5,000 or more, and created a metric for partisanship based on the amount and frequency of the CEO’s donations to political candidates and affiliated organizations. They controlled for demographic differences such as age and gender, along with variables such as CEO tenure, board independence and the company’s financial health.

Although some CEOs are politically prolific on social media, the researchers deliberately excluded this type of discourse from the analysis to avoid what Fewer characterizes as a generational divide between predominantly younger CEOs who view platforms like X as political bully pulpits and an older cohort of executives less inclined to post or tweet. The researchers also analyzed how likely CEOs were to use words like “I," “me" and “mine," as well as words like “noble" and “righteous" during the question-and-answer portions of earnings conference calls. Extensive use of such words signals lower regard for others’ perspectives and higher self-righteousness, according to earlier research.

After excluding some firms due to missing data, the study’s final sample consisted of 498 companies and 831 CEOs. The analysis found instances of misconduct at 365 companies, nearly three-quarters of the sample, with a median of four violations that triggered monetary penalties per company. Firms led by the most-partisan CEOs—whether liberal or conservative—were almost 50% more likely to engage in misconduct than companies led by less-partisan peers, they concluded.

To ensure that some unknown variable at the company level wasn’t driving the misconduct, Fewer and Tarakci also conducted an analysis of CEO turnover. They found that misconduct rose after companies replaced a politically neutral CEO with a partisan firebrand. The found the same thing in cases where a political ideologue replaced a nonpartisan CEO who died or had to step down due to illness.

Conformist culture

Fervent partisanship is “a divide that makes it difficult to assume other people’s perspectives," Fewer says. The study also suggests that a partisan CEO’s influence can cultivate a conformist culture that erodes the effectiveness of governance checks and balances such as board independence.

The authors say their findings are especially timely given the polarized cultural climate and the increased willingness of CEOs to be politically outspoken.

“The main takeaway from the paper is how important it is to make sure that we don’t have these political echo chambers," Fewer says.