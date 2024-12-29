Charles Dolan, the founder of the cable TV giant HBO, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, due to natural causes, reported the news agency Bloomberg, citing an official statement cited in the local news portal Newsday.

Dolan was the pay-television pioneer who won the first cable TV franchise in Manhattan. He also founded Home Box Office Inc., and later built Cablevision Systems Corp. into the fifth-largest U.S. cable company, as per the news report.

The founder was always regarded as a maverick and visionary in the industry who continued to surprise investors, competitors, and Wall Street, at times, by running up the company's debt.

Dolan was famous for outbidding larger competitors to win control of Cablevision’s founding cable systems and, later, New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Knicks of the National Basketball Association, the Rangers of the National Hockey League and the Liberty of the Women’s National Basketball Association. Dolan remained as the chairman till his son James succeeded him as the CEO in 1995.