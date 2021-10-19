‘HCL is seeing more of mid to large size deals in the $50-200 mn range’

The overall demand environment is strong. There are three broad areas where there is a significant change in demand. The first is modernizing the application landscape and embedding more and more analytics into everything that businesses are doing, from modernization in commerce to supply chain to customer experience. The second theme is migration to cloud as a lot of our clients are embarking on a cloud transformation journey where cloud strategy is part of the business strategy for several clients. The third area is digital engineering, which includes industry 4.0, 5G, building next-generation products and converting on-premise products into SaaS (software-as-a-service) products. All of these are driving strong demand in the market.